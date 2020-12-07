BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

The Mutual Union of Tiv in America (MUTA) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent action to ensure the safe return of a million Tiv and other citizens displaced by violence in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

MUTA said it is concerned about the over a million citizens, most of them fellow Tiv kinsmen that have remained cut off from their communities for several years, with no government policy plan to return them to their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We demand that the Federal Government provides the necessary security and facilitates the return of the displaced people to their rightful communities and with full citizenship rights. We want to point out that while we are not against Fulani herdsmen residing and legally practicing their trade in Benue, it is only necessary that they be good neighbours, posing no security threat to the local communities.

“It is important that the displaced people return to their communities to end the many years of want and squalor. Most of these people are small holder farmers who depend on the soil for their livelihood. The impact of the years already spent away from home will be felt, not just by the people experiencing the displacement but by their succeeding generations,” the group said in a statement.

Advertisements

The group claims that about half a million men, women and children, remain in destitute conditions in makeshift camps created for internally displaced persons (IDP) in Benue state alone. “Hundreds of thousands of Tiv people in Taraba State have also been displaced as their towns and villages were overran and renamed by the Jukun,” the Tivs in diaspora said in a statement yesterday. In Nasarawa State, despite the efforts of Governor Abdullahi Sule to resettle the IDPs, MUTA noted that rebuilding communities remains a challenge and abject poverty reigns. In all three states, the problems were engendered by violent attacks resulting in mass killings, the burning and looting of homes, and the destruction of farms and property, it stated.

MUTA said the invasions of Tiv communities have resulted in the massacre of thousands of people, wholesale destruction of communities and often, total obliteration of economic and cultural assets.

“Fleeing families now occupy several IDP camps across the state, with many more cohabiting with relatives in overcrowded and extremely vulnerable spaces. Benue state has 27 IDP camps accommodating more than half a million displaced citizens. The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) classifies eight of the camps as official while the remaining 19 are unofficial. Official camps usually have SEMA staff on site while unofficial camps are not staffed, receiving limited SEMA support.

“Currently, large swaths of the lands vacated by the displaced people have been occupied by their violators. In Kwande LGC for example, the communities of Moon have lost their lands to armed herders who graze their cows freely while the real owners languish in IDP camps. The story is similar in Guma and other surrounding local government areas in Lower Benue.

“While most of the displaced persons have expressed the desire to return to their communities, this has not been possible because of continuing insecurity as the few who went back to their communities in an attempt to rebuild their lives were killed by the occupying herders,” the statement that was signed by Prof. Joseph Zume and Engr. Simon Kusugh stated.