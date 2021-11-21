The Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative (ARDI) has said President Muhammad Buhari should not delay in signing the Electoral Bill Amendment.

The National Assembly recently transmitted the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

A statement signed by the executive secretary of ARDI, Chief Dennis Aghanya, said the president shouldn’t delay signing it into law to engrave his name in gold for the advancement of democracy.

“Our problem as a country has never been our differences in religion or ethnicity but bad leadership which has always failed to harness our God-given natural and human resources and that is why the clauses for the electronic transmission of results by INEC and direct primaries by political parties during congresses must not be compromised, no matter the lobbying by some of the governors against it.

“One good or bad decision of a leader can either erase all his achievements or override all his mistakes while in office. In the case of Mr. President, signing the bill will consolidate his achievements, especially when he has performed creditably well in infrastructure development.

“For the first time in the history of leadership of this country, Buhari is the only president who assumed office, took up all outstanding contracts awarded by the previous administration and continued funding them. In addition, he has awarded new contracts for the provision of basic infrastructure as an ideal foundation for necessary development of the country,” Aghanya stated.

According to him, the various agitations in the country is a clear manifestation of the rot inherited by this administration which cannot be solved overnight. He said the president may not have performed hundred percent well because he is human, but that he had demonstrated the goodwill to move the country forward.