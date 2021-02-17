By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed said that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Technical Working Group (TWG) on repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon, in Niger and Chad respectively to be repatriated back to Nigeria.

The group which was chairs by Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), said that the Group should remain steadfast in carrying out the assignment of returning the refugees from Cameroon and to be ready for the repatriation of the refugees , in Niger and Chad respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The head of Press and Public Relations, NCFRMI, Abdul Abdul Onu, said in a statement that the Technical Working Group(TWG) on repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon, rose from a meeting today with additional task to also work towards repatriation of the refugees in other countries.

It would be recalled that the TWG and the Cameroon authorities met in Maroua, Cameroon from 4 th – 10th February 2021 to plan strategies for executing the voluntary repatriation of the refugees from Minawo Camp.

The TWG Chairman acknowledged the support of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq and the Country Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees (UNHCR), Ms Chansa Kapaya as well as other relevant Ministries and Departments.

He commended the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari towards safe return of the refugees, even as he expressed optimism that logistics for the exercise may not be a big challenge.

The TWG Chairman also commended the Government and people of Cameroon for their patience and support for the refugees under their care and Protection.

According to him, the Borno State Government on its part has made adequate arrangements to accommodate the returning refugees.