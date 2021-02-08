BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to speak at Ehingbeti, Lagos Economic Summit, scheduled to hold virtually from next week Tuesday to Thursday.

Others billed to also speak at the event are former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; founder and chair of Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Mo Ibrahim; former minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; president, African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina; UN deputy secretary-general, Amina Mohammed; and UNDP resident representative, Mohammed Yahaya.

The summit has the theme, “For a Greater Lagos: Setting The Tone For The Next Decade”.

A statement by the Lagos State commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, noted that the Ehingbeti Summit is living-up to its repute as Africa’s most practical and result-oriented private sector-led forum for socio-economic and infrastructural development with the quality of speakers confirmed to discuss at the virtual summit.

Egube who is co-chair of Ehingbeti added that the Ehingbeti 2021 has drawn about 150 speakers from across the world to discuss and deliberate on pragmatic optimization of the inherent opportunities in Africa’s 5th largest economy and offer perspectives on how to manage the peculiar socio-economic landscape of Lagos State in the coming decade.

He said, “Leading the array of speakers at the summit are Mo Ibrahim, Founder and Chair of Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Ben Akabueze, Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Nigerian Minister of Finance, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, President, African Development Bank (ADB), Amina Mohammed UN Deputy Secretary General and Mohammed Yahaya, UNDP Resident Representative.’’

He stated that President Buhari, Tinubu and British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, will give goodwill messages.

He added that the summit’s opening address will be delivered by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, and Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, will lead the session on strengthening Governance, Institution and Legislation.

Other speakers at the summit include managing director, Nigerian Breweries, Jordi Borrut Bel; Prof. Pat Utomi of Centre for Values in Leadership; academic director, Lagos Business School, Prof. Yinka David-West;, DG NACCIMA, Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni; director general, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muda Yusuf; founder, Ebony Life TV, Mo Abudu; founder, Terra Culture, Bolanle Austen-Peters; and director, Creative Arts (West Africa), British Africa, Ojoma Ochai.

The statement further said, “The 3-day summit, which is structured into segments, will have subject experts speak on specific themes such as “Destination Lagos: Becoming the World’s Best Investment Destination”, “Eko to the World: Shaping the Future of Trade and Economic Independence”, “Lagos, the Industrial Hub”, “Made in Lagos: Shaping the Future of Media, Entertainment, Culture and Tourism”, “Security, Law and Order (Balancing Regulation and Economic Growth)” and Citizens Participation in Governance.

‘’Themes to be discussed at the conference include, “The Role of Transparency, Institutional Effectiveness and Accountability in Governance”, “4th Industrial Revolution: The imperatives and prospects for Digital Economy”, “Digital Transformation for Smart Cities”, “Unleashing Disruptive Innovation for Development”, Shaping the Future of Governance with Technology” and Roadmap to Shared Prosperity – Ensuring Inclusive Human Development.

“Our realities from 2000 when the first Ehingbeti held, exactly 20 years ago, have significantly changed. As a state, we now have to cater to the infrastructural needs of more than 22million population and ensure that Lagos remains on the path of continuous growth”.

Egube further stated: “These considerations are the groundwork of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration THEMES Agenda, but translating the agenda to benefits for our people will require collaborations amongst stakeholders, and a determination to deepen the foundation for sustainable development and growth of our society. So, Ehingbeti 2020 offers us a platform to address all these.”