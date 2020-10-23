By Our Correspondents

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday implored protesters under the #EndSars hashtag demanding overhaul of the Nigeria Police Force to shelve their protests.

He said the government has heard their voice and was working to meet their demands on the excesses of some members of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and others.

Addressing Nigerians in his first nationwide broadcast on the protest, the president pointed out that it had become necessary to address the youths after concluding a meeting with all the security chiefs and having heard from many concerned Nigerians.

Urging the #EndSARS protesters to end their protests, Buhari also urged the international community to verify and facts before jumping into conclusion.

He stated: “To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you and urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgment and making hasty pronouncements.

“In the circumstances, I would like to appeal to protesters to note and take advantage of the various well-thought-out initiatives of this administration designed to make their lives better and more meaningful, and resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos with the aim of truncating our nascent democracy.

“For you to do otherwise will amount to undermining national security and the law and order situation. Under no circumstances will this be tolerated.I therefore call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions. Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding”.

Buhari warned those who have hijacked and misdirected the initial, genuine and well-intended protest of some of the youths in parts of the country against deviant acts.

He said while he had acknowledged the genuine concerns and agitations of members of the public regarding the excessive use of force by some members of F-SARS and acted decisively, the speed at it the squad was disbanded was misconstrued to be weakness on the part of government.

He said, “The choice to demonstrate peacefully is a fundamental right of citizens as enshrined in Section 40 of our Constitution and other enactments; but this right to protest also imposes on the demonstrators the responsibility to respect the rights of other citizens, and the necessity to operate within the law.

“As democratic government, we listened to, and carefully evaluated the five-point demands of the protesters. And, having accepted them, we immediately scrapped SARS, and put measures in place to address the other demands of our youth. On approving the termination of SARS, I already made it clear that it was in line with our commitment to the implementation of extensive Police reforms.

“Sadly, the promptness with which we have acted seemed to have been misconstrued as a sign of weakness and twisted by some for their selfish unpatriotic interests.

“The result of this is clear to all observers: human lives have been lost; acts of sexual violence have been reported; two major correctional facilities were attacked and convicts freed; public and private properties completely destroyed or vandalised; the sanctity of the Palace of a Peace Maker, the Oba of Lagos has been violated. So-called protesters have invaded an International Airport and in the process disrupted the travel plans of fellow Nigerians and our visitors.

“All these executed in the name of the ENDSARS protests. I am indeed deeply pained that innocent lives have been lost. These tragedies are uncalled for and unnecessary. Certainly, there is no way whatsoever to connect these bad acts to legitimate expression of grievance of the youth of our country”.

The president further said the spreading of deliberate falsehood and misinformation through the social media in particular the government was insensitive to the pains and plight of Nigerians is a ploy to mislead gullible citizens within and outside the country “into unfair judgement and disruptive behavior”.

He noted that against such falsehood, his administration, both in deeds and in words, has given enough attention “to the wellbeing and welfare of citizens, even with the steadily dwindling revenues, and the added responsibilities and restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic”.

He explained that government has put in place measures and initiatives principally targeted at youths, women and the most vulnerable groups in the society.

The president listed some of the measures to include the administration broad plan to lift 100million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years, and the creation of N75billion National Youth Investment Fund to provide opportunities for the youths.

He also listed the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Survival Fund, through which government is “paying three months salaries of the staff of 100,000 micro, small – and medium – enterprises, paying for the registration of 250,000 businesses at the Corporate Affairs Commission, giving a grant of N30,000 to 100,000 artisans, and guaranteeing market for the products of traders”.

These, he noted, are in addition to many other initiatives such Farmermoni, Tradermoni, MarketmN-Power, N-Tech and N-Agro.

Buhari said no Nigerian government in the past had methodically and seriously approached poverty-alleviation like the present has done.

On the welfare of police personnel, Buhari said the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission has been directed to expedite action on the finalizing the new salary structure of members of the Nigeria Police Force, adding that the emoluments of other paramilitary services were also being reviewed upwards.

He continued: “In order to underscore the importance of education in preparing youths for the future, this administration has come up with a new salary structure and other incentives for our teachers.

“Let me at this point reaffirm the Federal Government’s commitment to preserving the unity of this country.

“We will continue to improve good governance and our democratic process, including through sustained engagement.

“We shall continue to ensure that liberty and freedom, as well as the fundamental rights of all citizens are protected.

“But remember that government also has the obligation to protect lives and properties, as well as the right of citizens to go about their daily businesses freely and protected from acts of violence”.

The president called on all Nigerians to go about their normal businesses, even as he enjoined security agencies to protect lives and properties of all law abiding citizens without doing harm to those they are meant to protect.

He also paid tribute to officers of the Nigeria Police Force who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.

The president stated: “I would like to thank those state Governors, traditional and religious leaders who have appealed for calm and restraint. I also thank youth leaders who have restrained their followers from taking the law into their hands.

“This government respects and will continue to respect all the democratic rights and civil liberties of the people, but it will not allow anybody or groups to disrupt the peace of our nation. Thank you all. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Inmates Freed From Ondo Prison, Attempted Jailbreak Foiled in Lagos, Warri

Meanwhile, no fewer than 58 inmates at the National Correctional Service Centre (NCS) in Okitipupa, were released yesterday when suspected hoodlums attacked the facility.

LEADERSHIP Friday also gathered that the attackers also burnt a vehicle in the process, while several items were destroyed on the premises of the prison.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Command of NCS, Ogundare Babatunde, confirmed the incident.

There was also a heavy shootout at the Warri Correctional Centre also known as Okere Prison in the Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State Thursday afternoon.

It was learnt that some hoodlums reportedly attacked the prison and freed some inmates at the Correctional Centre.

LEADERSHIP Friday further gathered that there was chaos along the popular Okere Road in Warri where the prison is located.

Residents of the area confirmed the development saying that the armed security operatives engaged the hoodlums in a shootout.

It was learnt that security operatives guarding the Correctional Centre resisted the invaders.

In Ikoyi Prisons, Lagos State there was a massive shooting yesterday as hoodlums attempted jailbreak of the prison.

They hoodlums were said to have set part of the prison on fire as thick smoke bellowed the atmosphere.

The army and the police were urgently contacted to prevent a jailbreak and were shooting to disperse the hoodlums.

Commenting on the development, the Ministry of Interior said the situation at the Ikoyi Prison or Custodial Centre had been brought under control, saying there was no escape of inmates.

The ministry of Interior said the situation never got out of hands as armed prison operatives, Police, soldiers guarded the centre.

“Armed squads of the @CorrectionsNg, @CIVILDEFENDERS, @PoliceNG and men of the Nigerian Army are providing security at the facility. Ignore rumours of inmate escaping!”, the ministry tweeted.

Sequel to the widespread unrest and incessant jailbreaks recorded in the wake of #EndSARS agitations in some states in the country, the Controller of Corrections , FCT Command, AbdulRahman Maiyaki has ordered his officers and men to be on the alert to be able to repeal any attempt from hoodlums to attack any of their facilities.

The FCT Controller in a statement by the command’s spokesman, Chukwuedo Humphrey gave the order during a routine operational check on the three correctional facilities in the FCT to rate the level of preparedness of his personnel within and around the custodial centres in command yesterday.

Maiyaki who paid an assessment visit to the three holding facilities in the Federal Capital Territory; Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, Suleja Medium Custodial Centre and Dukpa Model Farm centre expressed satisfaction with the deployment of personnel .

He stated that he was pleased to announce that the directives from the Controller General of the Service, Ahmed Ja’afaru has been carried out to the latter.

Stampede As Residents Break Into COVID-19 Palliatives’ Warehouse

Meanwhile, some Lagos residents yesterday burgled a warehouse in Monkey Village, Maza maza, in Amuwo Odofin where CACOVID COVID-19 palliatives were stacked and carted food items away

There was stampede in the warehouse as the residents scrambled for the food items which were labelled ‘CACOVID, NOT FOR SALE,’ including mini bags of rice, macaroni, spaghetti, salt, garri, sugar and cartons of noodles.

A resident who simply gave his name as Abiodun said, “These Lagos State Government people are wicked, we are dying of hunger, they kept this food stuff here since May, waiting for everything to die down and they will go and sell and pocket the money. We were begging them and they refused, so when they left we broke into the warehouse. We can’t kill ourselves.”

In a swift reaction, the Lagos State government condemned the vandalism of the warehouse at Maza Maza housing the food palliative packages donated to the state government by the Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) group.

According to the state’s acting commissioner of Agriculture, Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on September 22nd 2020 formally taken receipt of the food palliatives from the CACOVID team meant for distribution to the indigent.

The state government noted that the warehouse in question was not state-owned and its usage was made available to the CACOVID group, adding that the state government had been allowed to commence re-bagging of food items allotted to it from the quantities meant for South- West states.

The commissioner said the re-bagging was being done to account for each beneficiary receipt, as was required and monitored by the CACOVID team.

Meanwhile, the nationwide uprising that started in the form of peaceful protests against police brutality, especially from the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), took a frightening dimension yesterday as hoodlums again went on rampage attacking public and privately owned facilities.

The protests have continued to escalate unabated by the day and #EndSARS slogan rents the air at protest venues because it is believed to be the cause of the crisis that led to the deaths of the protesters across the country.

Obviously not amused by the outcomes of the protests, the Southwest Governors have raised the alarm, alleging that there seemed to be grand plan to destroy the region, appealing to the youths in the region to rise to defend the land and people against the diabolical incursions ravaging its space.

The governors who said they cannot continue to fold their hands and watch the region’s heritage destroyed and the people suffer, wondering what the people stand to gain by destroying themselves.

Speaking through the chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in a statement issued in Akure, Akeredolu appealed to the youths, especially those of South West extraction to be circumspect lest they lend themselves to the evil schemes of those who want to destroy the land.

The governor said, “The protests started as genuine, demanding reforms and restitution. The current happenings across the South West, especially Lagos State, have exposed dubiousness and complicity evidencing malice afore-thought.

“It is disquieting, to assert the least, that a protest, widely acclaimed as peaceful and purpose-driven, has been hijacked by some people, ostensibly to execute a destructive design.

“Recent development lives us with no other option than to believe that there may have been other reasons for the continued protests, well-coordinated, and funded.

“The spread of fake news and videos, which followed an allegation of shooting by some soldiers with a claimed heavy casualty figure at the Lekki Toll Gate, Victoria Island, Lagos, is primarily responsible for the subsequent loss of lives and property.’’

Police Officers, Others Killed, Stations Burnt In Rivers, Abuja, Oyo Attacks

In the lingering #EndSARS protests across the country, the Rivers State Police Command yesterday confirmed the death of two of its officers and attacks on four Police stations by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during an #EndSARS protests in parts of the state.

It also confirmed the destruction and setting ablaze of 15 operational vehicles, including one Armored Personnel Carrier (APC), when suspected IPOB members numbering about 500 invaded the Oyigbo Area Command and Adam Police Stations.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police in a statement issued in Port Harcourt said some arms and ammunition were carted away by the hoodlums.

Omoni stated that attempts by the hoodlums to burn down the Mile One Police Station and office of the Eagle Crack Squad, located in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt was repelled by the superior fire power of the Police, adding that eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the attempted attack.

The statement reads in part: “Four Police Stations in Rivers State came under attack yesterday 21/10/2020 at about 2130hrs when hoodlums numbering about 500 suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) invaded the Oyigbo Area Command, Oyigbo and Afam Police Stations, setting them ablaze and damaging about fifteen vehicles including one Armored Personnel Carrier (APC).

“In the wake of the attack, two Police Officers were killed and some arms and ammunition carted away by the hoodlums.

“In another attack at the Mile one Police Station, the same rampaging IPOB members who operated under the guise of #ENDSARS Protests made frantic attempt at burning the Mile One Police Station and the office of Eagle Crack Squad but were however repelled by the superior fire power of the Police, as three of them were fatally wounded in the exchange of gunfire, while eight (8) of them were arrested and immediately transferred to State CID where they are currently helping in our investigation.

“We have been able to stabilize the Command, though there are still pockets of threats from their remnants at the fringe communities in Oyigbo Local Government Area but no stone will be left unturned till they are arrested and brought to justice.’’

LEADERSHIP Friday also gathered that another round of protest erupted at Gudu Market in Abuja yesterday.

The market was immediately deserted, following the discovery of the body of a dead man in the market.

As a result of the development, the market was closed down, while police mobilised to keep the peace at the facility.

A trader in the market, who identified himself as John said, “Because of the attack by thugs on Tuesday, everyone was afraid that the violence may spread to the market. So, we all locked our shops and ran. I don’t know the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, but the market has been shut down.”

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that many people in Gudu ran to Lokogoma junction thereby causing unrest and apprehension amongst the residents of Lokogoma area.

Our reporter was reliably informed that Gudu Market has been experiencing cult war for months with the cult members frequently stabbing and injuring themselves in the locality.

The public relations officer (PRO) of Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML), Mr. Innocent Amaechina, told newsmen that the crisis is a market quarrel between some groups of traders, which is being fully handled by the market management.

The FCT police spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, while confirming the incident, added that the operatives had been deployed to provide security at the facility.

In Oyo State, suspected hoodlums under the #EndSARS protest on Thursday attacked the station of the Nigeria Police Force and the base of the Nigeria Customs Office in Iseyin, Oyo State.

It was gathered that the hoodlums carted away fridge and other valuable items.

This was in continuation of unrest and looting that have taken over the country in the last few days after the hijack of #EndSARS protests by hoodlums, allegedly sponsored by government officials.

Enemies Violently Pushing For Regime Change, Northern Govs Allege

Meanwhile, governors of the 19 Northern States under the umbrella of the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) said yesterday that ENDSARS protests are antics of the enemies of the country who are violently pushing for regime change outside the ballot box.

In a communique after the forum’s emergency meeting held in Kaduna, chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, said they extensively discussed issues bordering on National Security particularly the nationwide ENDSARS protest which has led to the wanton destruction of lives and properties in some parts of the country.

The forum expressed worry and concern on why the protests have persisted despite the magnanimity exhibited by the federal government and various state governments as well as calls from well-meaning Nigerians to put an end to the protest.

The forum while appreciating the constitutional rights of citizens to express concern even by way of protest, it however condemned the incessant destruction of lives and properties that ensued in the process.

The governors commiserated with those who lost their lives, the wounded and those whose properties were destroyed, even as they strongly sued for unity and peaceful co-existence in Nigeria.

The forum urged Nigerians to see themselves as equal citizens of the country as the unity of Nigeria cannot be compromised.

The northern governors called for comprehensive and robust reforms in the Police Force, saying it supports various federal government initiatives put in place and will ensure that they are fast track and given more impetus by the Nineteen (19) Northern states.

According to the forum, the federal government should explore the possibility of ending ASUU strike as “most of the youths are idle staying at home”.

Part of the communique read: “While appreciating across constitutional rights of all citizen to express concern even by way of protest, it however condemned the incessant destruction of lives and properties that ensued in the process.

“Forum commiserates with those who lost their lives, the wounded and those whose properties were destroyed. The Forum strongly sues for unity and peaceful co-existence of all citizens and groups of people in Nigeria.

“The Forum regrets the diabolical influencers in form of hooliganism, ethno-religious bigots and even political marauders who are bent on pulling the nation down its knees and pushing for regime change”.

The Forum called on all Nigerians to resist these enemies of the nation by supporting President Buhari, the federal government and democracy at large.

The governors added: “Forum notes that all these are antics of the enemies of the country who are violently pushing for regime change outside the ballot box. Forum resolves further intensify their strategic engagements among different levels of stakeholders in their respective states.

“Forum also notes the heavy presence of external influencers both locally and internationally. Called on all citizens particularly community leaders and youth groups to be very vigilant and report the presence of such people to security agencies. The Forum advocates for the Constitution of Judicial Commission of enquiry to investigate all levels of destruction and killings during the ENDSARS protest”.

Govs Urge Youths To Shun Protests

Meanwhile state yesterday advised youths to distance themselves from the ongoing #EndSARS protest across the country.

Yobe State governor and APC caretaker committee chairman, Mai Mala Buni, pointed out that the state had in the past suffered effects of Boko Haram insurgency and should not destroy the hard earned relative peace it is enjoying.

According to him, “We have had our own bad times during the Boko Haram period. Those protesting in other parts of the country do not know what we went through in the hands of Boko Haram.

“We are all witnesses to the atrocities of these insurgents, which forced many of us out of our comfort zones to save places. But now over 99 per cent of our people are back to their normal state”.

Buni noted that violence does not pay in any form, adding that people are taking advantage of the situation and are exploiting their differences against the government.

“It is not possible to satisfy everyone. But we are trying our best to do everything possible in order to move the state, Nigeria at large forward”, said Buni.

In the same vein, Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu appealed to Nigerian youths to end the nationwide anti-SARS protests.

Ikpeazu’s appeal was contained in a statewide broadcast on the state-owned Broadcasting Corporation of Abia (BCA), while Orji’s own was delivered in a statement obtained by LEADERSHIP Friday.

Ikpeazu said, “I fully understand the issues that gave birth to the initial peaceful protests and share the pains of our people. But in protesting injustice, we should not allow injustice to be done to innocent citizens and institutions.”

Similarly, the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma condemned the destruction of lives and property by suspected Hoodlums pretending to be #EndSARS protesters.

He cautioned the miscreants to turn a new leaf as the government will deal decisively with anyone caught destabilizing the peace in the state.

“The callous murder of security operatives, the vicious burning of Police stations and the wanton destruction and looting of public and private concerns as well as the unwarranted harassment of innocent citizens, which marked the sad events that occurred in our dear state on Wednesday 21st, 2020, all point to the obvious fact that hoodlums have hijacked an otherwise peaceful protest by #EndSARS advocates,” he said.

Also dissecting the root cause of the current crises, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State justified the current protest against SARS stressing that the protest was a product of accumulated rot in the system.

Ayade who inaugurated a judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution to investigate activities of the defunct SARS at the executive council chambers of the governor’s office Calabar, immediately offered jobs to 20, 000 youths in the state.

He said, “It is time for us to develop that consciousness, face reality and agree with the young people that something has gone wrong; it has nothing to do with one administration or the other but the result of a rot that has accumulated over time.

“It is time to provide prosperity for our young ones just as the government did for us during our time, that is why I stand with the youths of this nation to say we must put an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)

“I cannot explain why a young man will come out of the university and five, six years down the line, he is still unemployed, yet, every day he tries to eke out a living on the streets, he gets brutalized”.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State government has decried the closure of banks and other businesses in parts of the state that were not affected by the 24-hour curfew imposed on Mile One, Mile Two, Iloabuchi, Emenike Ikokwu and Oil Mill areas of Port Harcourt.

The state government, in a statement signed by the commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, accused members of the business community using the curfew imposed in some parts of the state as an excuse to cripple government and economic activities.

The statement reads in part: “It has come to the attention of the Rivers State Government that some members of the Business Community are using the curfew imposed in some parts of the state as an excuse to cripple government and economic activities.

‘’Commercial Banks and other businesses are supposed to be open for normal services. Therefore, Commercial Banks where government accounts are operated are advised not to join those involved in any unpatriotic act or lose their patronage.

“For the avoidance of doubt, curfew was imposed only at Oyigbo Local Government Area, Mile One, Mile Two, Iloabuchi, Emenike Ikokwu and Oil Mill areas of Port Harcourt. All other parts of the state are expected to be fully open for business.”

Protest Might Take Us To Point Of No Return – Abdulsalami

Expressing concerns over the uprising across the country, former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) warned that if care was not taken to halt the current developments in the country, it might take the nation to the point of no return.

The former Nigeria Leader who spoke to Journalists yesterday in Minna called for a halt to give peace a chance for dialogue while decrying the hijack of the protests that was hitherto peaceful by criminals.

He said, “This development is causing serious concern to all of us and if care is not taken, it might take the country to the point of no return. I am therefore, appealing and calling for a halt, to give peace a chance for dialogue.

“I appeal to our youths who have strongly and clearly made their points to withdraw from the streets and prepare for dialogue. I am equally appealing to the President to continue addressing the grievances expressed by the youths and layout the programme that meet and addresses the objective of the protest.

“In the last two weeks or so, our youths have embarked on demonstrations, which for the length of time had been generally peaceful tagged #EndSARS by which they have been expressing their grievances against police brutality and are demanding for change and reforms in the system.

“The hijacking of the protests by criminals has resulted into violence, destruction of government and private properties, criminal release of prisoners and the lynching and burning of policemen and some innocent persons. This forced the government to send out security agencies to restore law and order which unfortunately further led to the loss of more innocent lives”.

Youth Groups Call For Dialogue

Meanwhile, youths under the auspices of Stakeholders of Nigerian Youths (SONY) has appealed to Nigerian youths to dialogue with the federal government and halt the #EndSARS protest across the country.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the convener, SONY, Ikechukwu Obinna, said the youths can give the government ultimatums and timelines to meet its five-point demands.

Obinna also called on the government to show leadership and good faith by fishing out the military officers involved in the Lekki Toll Gate shootings.

He noted that the IGP should also immediately investigate the activities of these hoodlums and their sponsors and ensure they are brought to book.

He said, “On our path, we shall consult widely with our Traditional Institutions, Religious Leaders and Youth Leaders to ensure that the youths are never again neglected.

“Youths of Nigeria, we call on you today to sheathe your sword, hold your anger in check, mourn the heroes who have fallen for this just cause and leave the streets so that we will not incur more deaths, we are all pained but it is wise for us to restrategize, regroup and dialogue with the government if they are not sincere in their promises we will come back and occupy the streets because we are the future of Nigeria and we will not bequeath a broken country to our children”.

Speaking further, Obinna called on the youths to avoid more deaths from the hoodlums and enemies of Nigerians.

He stated: “Let us avoid the destruction of properties and unnecessary loss of life and valuables because evil people abound and will like to see us go the way of Libya and Syria.

“We refuse to let our country burn and we are optimistic that the government will be sincere and genuine this time in finding a lasting solution to police brutality, corruption and other ills bedeviling our great nation”.

ICC Confirms Receipt Of Report On Crime Against Humanity

Meantime, the office of the Prosecutor of International Criminal Court (ICC), yesterday said it has received reports on #EndSARS crisis

Although the intergovernmental organisation and international tribunal which has jurisdiction to prosecute individuals for the crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression lacks universal territorial jurisdiction, it may only investigate and prosecute crimes committed within member states (of which Nigeria is part), nationals of member states or crimes in situations referred to the court by the United Nations Security Council.

It was gathered that as of 2:50pm yesterday, 185,755 people have signed a petition asking the ICC to arrest and prosecute the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for alleged crimes against humanity.

On Wednesday, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) also asked the ICC to probe security operatives involved in the killing of peaceful protesters across the country.

Prosecute Those Involved In Shootings – US

Meanwhile, the United States government has condemned the shooting of citizens protesting against police brutality in Lagos state.

In a tweet on Thursday, Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State said all those involved in the shooting should be prosecuted.

“The United States strongly condemns incidents of military forces firing on unarmed protestors in Lagos. Those involved should be held to account under the law. We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families. #EndSARS,” Pompeo tweeted.