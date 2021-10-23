Plans are being concluded for the flag-off of the 3rd National Anti-corruption half marathon race/National Youth and Students Summit on Anti-corruption and Drug Abuse by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on December 9, 2021.

Mr Jacob Onu, the national coordinator of the National Anti-Corruption Marathon Race, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, said no fewer than 50 elite distance runners have already registered to participate in the race which will see the winners of the male and female categories smile to banks with N1, 000,000 star prize money each.

He said the race, which would hold 48 hours after the United Nations International Anti-Corruption Day, was designed to create awareness on President Buhari’s fight against corruption.

“As you are aware, due to the Pandemic experience worldwide the second edition of the Race was organised last two year precisely December 9th which is the United Nations (UN) International Day on Anti-Corruption.

“It was a huge success in that both winners and losers smiled home after the outing that enshrined their names on the records as committed corruption fighters besides the winners taking home their cash prizes in millions of Naira.

“We therefore worked harder to not only build on the success but also improve. By doing so, we got more corporate organizations, public and private sectors, individuals and groups involved in the planning and organization of this 3rd edition.

“On Thursday December 9, 2021 by 7:00am, the 3rd edition is expected to be flagged off by our country’s number one citizen President Buhari, including other prominent citizens of our dear Nation to commemorate this year’s UN International Day on Anti-Corruption 2021,” he said.

While giving further updates on the event, Onu said the participants of the 21km distance race will take off from Eagles Square and will terminate at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

“Machineries are on ground to ensure this edition meets the expected high class quality that will lure IAAF to recognize and subsequently add it to its calendar as we intend to make it an international marathon from next edition.

“The race is a 21 km distance half marathon. The flag off is from Eagles Square and will terminate at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

“The essence of the 3rd National Anti-Corruption Marathon is to join forces with President Buhari and other Anti-Corruption Agencies in the country to fight the cancer called corruption which has eaten deep into the main fabrics of the country and redeem her from the menace.

The star prize money for male and female 1st winners is N1, 000,000 each,” he announced.

He also said that a national youth and student summit on anti-corruption and drug abuse would be organised on the same day at the Media Centre Abuja National Stadium, where some prominent citizens and great minds of our Nation shall deliver papers.