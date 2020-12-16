By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

An interfaith group under the aegis of National Coalition of Interfaith Group of Nigeria (NCIGN), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the nation’s security architecture over the growing insecurity in the country.

The interfaith organisation, in a statement, Wednesday, by its National Coordinator, Sheikh Mohammed Ibrahim and Co-Coordinator, Bishop John Adebayo, has reeled out six prayer points for Nigerians of all faith to take before God in prayers for intervention in the security problems.

The said, “We passionately appeal to Nigerians of all faith all over the world to take one hour of their days starting today, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 to pray for God’s intervention, noting that the issue of security of life and property was deteriorating on an hourly basis.

“We issue this statement to state our position on a pertinent national issue that has become embarrassing to our dear country and which has put us to shame even among our immediate brothers in the West African sub-region.

“As people in the active service of God from all faith and denominations, we have cogent reasons to believe that fervent prayers seeking the face of God can restore peace in our dear country.

According to the organisation,”Nigerians are tired of the alarming insecurity in the country and the seeming inaction of Mr President in addressing the situation.

“This may result to self help if nothing is done within these few days ahead. The country belongs to all us and not a particular set of people,” it warned.

“Also, we call on all pastors to lift these prayer points to God during this Sunday’s services.

“As a people of faith, we believe that prayers and hard work can change our situation for good. This is why this has become expedient,” the statement quoted the group as saying.

“We must rise up and pray for Mr President to act on insecurity of our nation before it becomes too late.”