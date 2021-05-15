ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday called on religious leaders of all faiths and backgrounds to unite in support of the fight against terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and the Coronavirus pandemic.

The president spoke in response to the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar lll, who called to felicitate with him on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the observance of the Eid.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president called for continuous dialogue between the leaders of the two major faiths in the country for peace and stability to reign in the country.

President Buhari commended the sultan for his effective leadership of the Muslim Ummah and credited him with the unity of the community sustained under his watch.

The sultan pledged his commitment to the continued existence of the country as one and assured the president of the support of the sultanate in the ongoing efforts to tackle the challenges facing the nation.