By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja and Francis Okoye, Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Borno State on the death of Emir of Dikwa, Shehu Abba Masta II, the second highest ranking traditional ruler in Borno kingdom.

In a condolence message to the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, the government and people of Borno State, President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu said: ”the death of the traditional ruler came at a time when his services were badly needed in the country.”

Describing the late Emir as a gentleman who worked for the welfare of his people, the President said: “the contributions of the late Emir of Dikwa to unity, harmony and peaceful coexistence in the country were remarkable and Nigeria will miss his services.”

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that the late royal father died in early hours of Saturday in Abuja

Born In 1946, the late Shehu was appointed as the shehu of Dikwa after the creation of another emirate out of the then Dikwa emirate in 2008.

The late Shehu of Dikwa, a seasoned school administrator, civil servant and politician died in a private hospital after a protracted illness.

His body is expected in Maiduguri from Abuja.

Meanwhile, his Excellency Prof. Baba Gana Umara Zulum, governor of Borno State has cut short his official engagements in Southern Borno in honour of the departed monarch.

A statement issued by the state commissioner of information, culture and home affairs, Babakura Abba Jato, which quoted Zulum, said the governor prayed to Almighty Allah for the repose of his soul, his family and the entire Dikwa Emirate fortitude to bear the loss, noting that the royal father’s death is a loss to the entire state and the country.