Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to questions from the press about Paul Pogba’s recent form and in particular, his poor performance against Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League tie.

Pogba did not produce any key passes during the game and conceded a needless penalty in the second half when he felled the Gunners’ Hector Bellerin.

The Frenchman has come under fire for his performance from the press and pundits, but speaking at this lunchtime’s pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League game against Istanbul Basaksehir, the manager insisted that the Frenchman is still recovering from last season’s injury and from his recent infection with COVID-19.

‘Every player is frustrated himself and disappointed after the defeat and we need consistency from every one of our players,’ Solskjaer said.

‘Paul’s been going through a difficult period with an injury last season and the COVID-19 now, he’s working up to fitness”.

‘I think we’ve seen plenty of positives lately, so, hopefully that can continue.’

The boss was then asked what his response was to Pogba’s comments after the game, in which he claimed that he conceded the penalty because he was out of breath.

‘Any situation, you’re a fit lad, and Paul knows that exact incident he could have dealt with better and he’s held his hand up. That’s how it is in a game of football. The fitter you are, the more you can do, and that goes for every footballer around the world.’

Pogba has arguably produced his best form this season in the Champions League, producing an assist in both group games played so far. Whether Solskjaer will select him for tomorrow’s encounter remains to be seen.