Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly offered Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba £120,000-a-week wages to rejoin them this summer.

But Pogba could scupper a free transfer as he seeks a higher salary from his former side.

According to Goal, Juventus have a three-year contract on the table for the 29-year-old – despite the Italians claiming they have a “gentleman’s agreement” to talk with United first.

Pogba spent four years in Turin between 2012 and 2016, winning four titles and two Italian Cups.

And Juve, guaranteed to finish fourth on Saturday, want Pogba to resurrect their Serie A ambitions next term.

However, issues remain over the Frenchman’s wage demands.

Pogba currently earns £290,000-a-week at Old Trafford. And he is ready to take a significant wage cut to £180k-a-week at Juventus. But the Italians cannot afford that reduced figure. And they are hoping Pogba will go even lower by accepting their current offer of £120k-a-week.

Max Allegri also wants to extend the contract of star defender Matthijs de Ligt, who will step up in Giorgio Chiellni’s absence. The Dutchman already pockets over £200k each week.