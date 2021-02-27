By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The National President, Public Office Holders Association of Nigeria (POHAN), Chief Dr. Moses Adeola Eseyin, has urged public office holders and leaders at all levels to exhibit good governance and quality leadership in any position of authority they occupy.

Eseyin made the call in his speech at the POHAN PAU Leadership Summit 2021, held over the weekend at the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Conference Centre Abuja.

He expressed his humility to stand at the epoch making historical event of the coming together of great intellectual and professional leaders from different fields of expertise to interact and share opinions, views and ideology on the state of the Nation, Leaderships and good governance.

”I want to congratulate all participants at this Leadership Summit, who have all demonstrated true patriotism to the call of our dear nation; you are worthy to be called Heroes and progressive leaders.

According to Eseyin, POHAN is the umbrella body for former and serving Public Office Holders Association of Nigeria is an Association birthed out of passion and concern to promote effectiveness and efficiency in public service.

He added that the body was established to uphold the global standard and conduct of public service rule, to defend the rights of Public Office Holders and foster good leadership and good governance.

”In accordance to our objectives, I am pleased to proudly say that we have been consistent in ensuring we meet our goals for National Development.

”In the same spirit, as part of our unrelenting initiatives to improve the leadership quality of Public Office Holders in the country, it became pertinent to call on leaders, experts and technocrats with vast experiences and high intellectual capacities to brainstorm, interact and chart a way forward for our dear nation.

”There is no better time than now for stakeholders and leaders to come together to share ideas and align thoughts as the burden of our nations shoulders squarely on us all and we have got to do our beat to contribute to its growth.

”Therefore, we strongly look forward to sharing from your wealth of experiences and tapping from your wisdom counsel as same shall be gazettes and sent to appropriate authorities for considerable trial”, Eseyin said.

Speaking to Journalists after the summit, Eseyin charged Nigerians to take ownership of their safety by binding together against the common enemy and proffer permanent solutions.

He lamented on the spate of insecurity challenges confronting Nigeria as a country, citizens, either as groups or individual, stressing the need tocollectively confronted the menace headlong.

Eseyin, who was a former Special Adviser on Students’ Affairs, Youth and Sports to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, stressed that Nigerians must take their safety into their hands as security remain everybody’s problem.

According to him, the best option open to Nigerians and her stakeholders is for all to come together and, brainstorm on the way to binding together and proffer lasting solutions.

”There is no better time than now for stakeholders and leaders to come together to share ideas and align their thoughts as the burden of our nation shoulders squarely on us all and we have got to do our best to contribute to its growth.

“Everybody must begin to be security conscious the way the world is going, if you are not, then you are not helping the Government and police to be able to overcome.

”If you do your own part and the Government does its own part, gradually effectively we will overcome insecurity”, he said.

He, therefore, advised the youths to come on board and be part of the Government, to ensure that they give valuable information that security agencies could use to tackle insecurity.

He added that the South American University, Pan American College and the Institute of Science Management and Technology (JPTS) were partnering on leadership with POHAN to inculcate leadership skills in the students.

According to Eseyin, about 500 students graduated while over 400 matriculated during the occasion.

The highlight of the occasion was the administering of prestigious public service Credence Certificate on some personalities who had over the years proven in duty and in conduct to be advocates of good governance and has forthwith exemplified quality leadership at various levels, and worked inline with the cherished quality virtue standards of POHAN.

The South America University, Pan America College and JPTS with high regard for POHAN, also conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree for outstanding leadership style on some peronalities who were members of POHAN.

Eseyin, was among the personalities that received the Honorary Doctorate Degree for outstanding leadership style.