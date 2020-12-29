By Our Correspondent

Thirty lucky customers of Polaris Bank across different business locations of the Bank will be rewarded with shopping vouchers in the Polaris Bank – ‘MoneyGram for You’ Campaign.

The beneficiaries are customers of the Bank who received transfers in Polaris Bank within the six weeks period of the campaign that ended December 6.

Customers who receive at least two MoneyGram transactions from a Polaris Bank branch every week within the six weeks period of the campaign will qualify to win Shoprite Vouchers valued at N5,000.00 each.

Five of the customers with the highest cumulative value of transactions from those who meet the set criterion will win the vouchers. A total of thirty (30) customers will be selected and rewarded accordingly.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging increased patronage of the services of the wire money transfer franchise and is specifically targeted at customers who receive their transfers in Polaris Bank.

Three of the beneficiaries; Kareem Tomiwa Ademuyiwa from Dopemu branch, Mutiat Kosoko from Ketu Branch and Gloria John from Iwo Road branch, Ibadan, Oyo state were amongst the early winners who praised Polaris Bank for providing them the opportunity to win.

According to Mr. Kareem Tomiwa Ademuyiwa “Polaris Bank will always be my number one Bank, I thank MoneyGram and Polaris Bank for this rare opportunity. I will continue to introduce more customers to the Bank.” On what he would he would use the reward for, he noted that “I was able to use those vouchers for shopping baby items as my wife put to bed few days before I won the prize,” he added.

Another winner, Mrs. Mutiat Kosoko also said she would be taking her kids out for shopping to give them a nice treat during the Christmas season.

Gloria John, a customer of Polaris Bank Iwo Road Branch, Ibadan, Oyo state explained that , “That was my first time of winning such voucher and it encouraged me to use MoneyGram money transfer anywhere I go, thanks to MoneyGram and Polaris Bank for the opportunity and good customer experience at all time.

MoneyGram is the 2nd largest provider of money transfers in the world with a network of over 350,000 agent locations across the globe in over 200 countries. Polaris Bank is a key MoneyGram agent in Nigeria with the service available in its branches across Nigeria.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to delivering industry-defining products for individuals and businesses.