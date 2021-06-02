Leveraging on its newly-launched digital banking platform, VULTe, Polaris Bank said the initiative will allow the bank deliver greater value and benefits to its existing and new customers.

The chief digital officer (CDO) of Polaris Bank, Dele Adeyinka, while highlighting the unique features and benefits of VULTe, said: “VULTe is a convenient, easy and quick self-service digital solution, which allows users (new and existing) access to a range of banking services hard to get elsewhere.

“The services include; account opening and Wallet (NGN and USD), airtime and data Top-up; fund account; funds transfer; bills payment; pay day loan; lifestyle and events (Discover); Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and Branch/Agent locator.”

To him, “VULTe is built as a platform where value providers and value consumers align with payment as a fundamental medium of exchange.”

VULTe, the CDO added, “is Omni-channel; it is accessible with same credentials and consistent user experience on both web and mobile platforms. It is more flexible and scalable, and guarantees better user experience because it offers seamless onboarding and usage.”

Speaking further, Adeyinka said, other exciting offerings of VULTe included a customer reward programme, which offers a 30-day free funds transfers for new users and double airtime bonus.