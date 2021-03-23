By Jonathan Nda – Isaiah

Polaris Bank has announced its sponsorship of the Unity Golf Tournament organised by the Golf Section of the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938.

The amateur open golf tourney will feature about 350 golfers who are members of registered Golf Clubs across the country with each of the 70 clubs across the country supplying five players each.

The three-day event which promises to gather the very best golfers around the country in an atmosphere of unity through recreation and sports, will start to receive guests from Thursday, March 25, ahead of the tee-off on Friday, March 26. The event is scheduled to climax on Saturday, March 27, with a grand finale which will see hcp 0-14 male and guests play before the presentation of awards to winners at a Gala Night.

Expressing delight on the partnership with Polaris Bank, the newly elected captain of the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club, Chief M.I. Okoro, thanked the Bank and expressed optimism that the sponsorship would strengthen the already existing relationship between the Bank and the Ikoyi Club community.

Acting Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Mr Innocent C. Ike, said the Bank is pleased to associate with the Ikoyi Club 1938, adding that sponsorship of the tournament underscores the Bank’s conviction on the role of sports, particularly golf, in enabling national unity, and socio-economic development.

“We are excited to partner with the Golf section and, by extension, the Ikoyi Club 1938 in hosting this tournament. Our position stems from the fact that Ikoyi Club Golf Section is a foremost Golf Association in Nigeria, and hence provides us the platform for bonding, business and social good,” Ike said.

“As a future-determining Bank and an enabler of enterprise, we are always willing to be part of any social and business partnership that holds opportunities for the larger society,” he added.