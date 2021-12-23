The news of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, approving Nigeria police personnel salary by 20 per cent has generated a lot of public reactions, with some people believing that it was long overdue and well deserved.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba says the Nigeria police has consistently suffered from problems of underfunding. This has impacted negatively on the over-all performance and effectiveness of the Force. He continues by stating that any incentive in form of salary increment or increase in budget will enhance the job of any police man.

Also, Sowore Omoyele, the Publisher of Saharareporters newspapers says Nigerians had influenced the increment, adding that it was as a result of the #EndSARS protests that the Federal Executive Council fulfilled the demand.

Sowore said police officers got their salaries raised because protesters fought for them, and despite their help, policemen still “assault peaceful protesters.”

According to him, “In October, 2020, an #EndSARS revolt visited Nigeria against Nigeria Police Force’s brutality, and the police were deployed alongside soldiers brutally to put down the rebellion.

“Today, I was part of a peaceful #NorthIsBleeding protest to ask for the legal protection of lives and property in the northern parts of Nigeria.”

However, a security expert, Sunday Dada says the increment is rather too insignificant considering the reality of the current state of Nigeria’s economy.

He says, “The Nigeria police needs more than 20 per cent increment in order for them to carry out their duties effectively. Imagine the prices of food items and other household things now? How can you expect a police officer to cope with about 100 per cent increment in all items now?

“The Nigeria Police Force needs total overhauling and about 100 per cent increment in salaries before they compete with their counterparts across the world.”

The minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, while announcing the increment said FEC has approved “peculiar allowance” for the police to take off from January 2022. The allowance will increase police personnel take home pay by 20 per cent.

Aside from the salary increase, FEC also approved the review of police duty tour allowance to 6 per cent, and the release of N1.2 billion for the payment of uninsured benefits. Also approved by FEC is the sum of N1.2 billion for the payment of outstanding allowances.

The minister said FEC also approved a tax waiver for junior police personnel to take effect from October 2021. He said the salary increase was part of efforts by the Muhammadu Buhari administration to meet the demands of the #EndSARS protesters.

Recall that the protesters’ five-point demands, which include compensations for the families of all deceased victims of police brutality, the protesters also demanded an increase in the salaries of police officers. They linked the endless extortion, corruption, and the viciousness of the men in black to poor remuneration, training, and welfare.