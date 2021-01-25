By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Minister of police affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi has expressed sadness over the demise of retired inspector-general of police, Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta, who passed-on to glory last week.

Press secretary to the minister of police affairs, CSP Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, said

Muhammad Dingyadi, who described late IGP Jimeta as a quintessential police icon, said the 7th indigenous inspector-general of police contributed immensely, in building policing structural framework in Nigeria, which culminated in his appointment as inspector-general of police in 1986.

The minister also condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, his entire family, the Nigeria Police Force and asked Almighty Allah to grant him eternal rest.

The minister said the bereaved family to take solace in the exemplary life and legacies of late IGP Jimeta, which will serve as moral beacons to the family and the Nigeria Police.

He further said his track records while in service, will continue to inspire police leadership and asked Allah to grant him Aljanna Firdaus and his immediate family the fortitude to bear the great loss.