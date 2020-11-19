By ABDULLLAHI YAKUBU |

The Kano State police public relations officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, has said that the State Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old Habibu Sale, who kidnapped and allegedly killed an eight-year-old Asiya Tasiu of Chikawa village in Gabasawa local government area of the state, after collecting a ransom of N500,000.

DSP Kiyawa, who spoke on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani, said the incident happened on June 5, 2020 but police effected Sale’s arrest on November 7, in front of his house after keeping a close surveillance on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police investigations revealed that Sale killed the girl after collecting the ransom and buried her in a shallow grave on the outskirts of Chikawa village to cover his crime because the victim who lived in the same vicinity with him, could recognise and possibly expose him.

The police spokesperson added that Sale kidnapped Asiya while she was going for an errand in her aunty’s place, adding that, the suspect is a neighbour of the deaceased’s aunty.”

Though Sale confessed to have committed the crime alone, police investigations indicated that there were other accomplice at large, because he confessed to have spent the N500,000 ransom on harlots, drugs and gambling.

Father of the deceased, Alhaji Tasiu Mohammed Adamu told journalists at the Bompai Police headquarters that the kidnapper of his late daughter initially demanded for N10million ransom before it was negotiated for N500,000.

“What I can not explain is why did he resolve in killing her after paying the ransom to him. This is very wicked of them. I need justice and I believe police will ensure that justice is done for the sake of my daughter.”

Sale, who confessed to have kidnapped the little girl and collected a ransom of N500,000, however, said the girl died as a result of motorcylce accident when he was taking her to a hideout.

While confessing to the crime, he said he was aware that he could be killed by hanging, but pleaded for mercy.

According to him, “I travelled to Kaduna state where I stayed and enjoyed with my women friends. We took drugs and indulged in gambling and that was how the ransom I collected got finished.”