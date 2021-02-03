BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE |

The police in Lagos yesterday arraigned two Chinese nationals, Huzhi Nen and Zhang Chuanhong before a Lagos chief magistrates’ court in Lagos for allegedly posing as medical doctors.

The two foreigners, who were arrested by the Intelligence Response

Team of the Nigeria Police, were docked on a five count charge of “impersonation as medical practitioners and recklessly giving medical treatment to patients without licence of operation leading to the death of several victims”.

The police claimed that the defendants committed the alleged crime between January 28, 2017 and October 31, 2020, at No 8, Adeyeri close, Off Opebi Road, Ikeja Lagos.

They were said to have been recklessly in a negligent manner giving medical treatment to patients without license of operation leading to several deaths of victims.

According to the police counsel, Nosa Uhumwango, the defendants with the intent to defraud, did falsely present themselves as qualified medical practitioners and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 380 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

The foreigners who were arraigned before Magistrate A.O Adigun however pleaded not guilty to charge, when a Chinese Interpreter read the charges to them.

Subsequently the prosecutor asked for a trial date pointing out that the police had three witnesses in court.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel, B.E. Lana urged the court to grant them bail on very liberal terms noting that the defendants did not abuse the administrative bail granted to them by police during the investigation period.