A 35-year-old painter, Aliyu Abubakar, on Monday appeared in a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding a customer of N1.3 million.

The police charged Abubakar of Abaji by Pipe Line, FCT, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Kufreabasi Ebong, told the court that the complainant, Saleh Mustapha, reported the matter to the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command on March 5.

Ebong said the complainant entrusted the sum of N1.3 million to the defendant who claimed to be a supplier of beniseed.

He said the defendant, however, fraudulently converted the money to his personal use without the complainant’s consent.

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Linda Chidama, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N400, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Chidama ordered that the surety must be a civil servant from grade level 08 and above or must be working with a reputable organisation within the FCT.

She added that the evidence must be verified by the court’s registrar and deposited at the court registry.

She adjourned the matter until April 21 for hearing. (NAN)