The Police, on Tuesday, arraigned four teachers of Chrisland Schools before a Lagos State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yaba for allegedly concealing a sex tape made by some students of the school.

The four teachers; Oladotun Sotunde, Elesho Tajudeen, Rhoda Olanipekun and Ajiboye Hammed, were arraigned by the police on a two-count charge of conspiracy and an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

The teachers, three male and a female, who accompanied the students to the World School Games in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The police prosecutor, Mrs Yetunde Cardoso, had told the court that the defendants committed the offence on April 25, 2022 at Chrisland School, in Victoria Garden City, Idimu, Lagos.

Cardoso, who is the officer in charge of the Legal Department at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, further informed the court that the defendants were asked to chaperone the students to Dubai for a world school game.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police claimed that the students engaged in indecent sexual acts while on the trip and a 10-year-old student made a sex tape which the teachers conspired to conceal.

The prosecutor alleged that the teachers allegedly obstructed the course of justice by hiding the indecent acts of the students contained in a video recording before it later went viral.

She insisted that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 411 and 97 (1) (3) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

After their pleas were taken, Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each with three responsible sureties each in like sum.

The court directed that the sureties must submit copies of their National Identification Number (NIN), and their Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) cards.

She also ordered that one of the sureties must be a land owner, but all of them must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of three years of tax payment to the Lagos State government.

Adebayo further directed that the case file should be duplicated and sent to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Chief Magistrate Adedayo then adjourned the case until June 13, 2022 for mention.