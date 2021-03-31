BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday arraigned 60 suspected cultists before a Yaba magistrates’ court for allegedly belonging to Aiye cult and other unlawful societies.

The 60 made up of 12 females and 48 males were docked before Chief Magistrate Adeola Adebayo under the new anti-cultism law of Lagos.

On March 16, 2021, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, signed the anti-cultism bill into law.

The new law, “Prohibition of Unlawful Societies and Cultism of 2021” seeks to combat cultism in Lagos State by giving stiffer punishments to convicted cultists and those abetting them.

It prescribes a 21-year jail term for convicted cultists and a 15-year jail time for those found guilty of abetting cultism and cultists.

In the charge sheet signed by Yetunde Cardoso, a Superintendent of Police, in Charge of Legal, Lagos State Police Command, majority of those arraigned were arrested in ikorodu between February and March on allegations of belonging to Aiye cult and other unlawful societies.

Some of them were also charged with being in possession of arms and causing a breach of the peace. 12 of the 60 were also charged with conspiracy and the murder of one John Anibaba contrary to S222(1) Criminal Law of Lagos.