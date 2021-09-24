A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday arraigned a 45 -year-old man, Johnson Oye Oyewole of House 247; Gyadna Area, Gwagwalda, Abuja for allegedly parading himself as a lawyer.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) upon which the defendant, Oyewole, was arraigned, his offences border on impersonation, obtaining money under false pretence, advance fee fraud and other fraud related offences.

The prosecutor, Seidu Jibrin Esq, while presenting the FIR told the court that the accused was reported by the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police on September 24, 2020 at about 16:38 hours for an offense that contravened section 179 of the penal code law.

Jibrin told the court that upon investigation by the police, it was discovered that Oyewole’s name did not exist in the Nigerian Bar Association Data Base and that he also failed to provide his ‘Call To Bar certificate’ to the police during investigation.

The defendant was accused of obtaining money and other financial benefits from innocent Nigerians under the guise of professional fee for taking briefs for courts martials.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the offence and was admitted to bail with the help of his counsel, Barrister Abraham Ibisoye. But due to his inability to meet up with the bail conditions, he is to be remanded in prison pending when he fulfils the bail terms.

The matter was adjourned to 4 October, 2021 for hearing.