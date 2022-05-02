The police in Lagos have arraigned a couple, Emeka Nwachukwu and his wife, Oluchi, before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited of the sum of N203.8 million.

The couple was docked before Justice Peter Lifu by officers from the Police Special Fraud Unit, Lagos (PSFU) alongside one Abidemi Thomas on a five-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, unlawful conversion and fraud.

The police prosecutor, Justine Enang told the judge that the three defendants committed the offences between January and December 2020, at the Aromire Branch, Ikeja, Lagos, Branch of the bank.

Enang also informed the court that the couple conspired with some staff of the bank to fraudulently obtain the sum of N203 865,708.08 million, from the Aromire branch of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited.

The police lawyer further told the court that the defendants in connivance with some officials of the Standard Chartered Bank Limited, fraudulently defrauded the bank of the said sum of N203 865,708.08 million, by falsely presenting to the bank that staff of Systemtech Services Limited, needed loans from the bank and that the said staff authorized the couple to approach the bank and negotiate for the loans on their behalf and that the salaries and grade levels of all the staff qualified them for the loans.

Enang also claimed that both Oluchi Nwachukwu and Abidemi fraudulently converted the sum of N20 million each, part of the defrauded Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, to their use and benefit, knowing full well that it was the proceed of an Unlawful act and obtained by false pretence.

