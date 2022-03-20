The police in Lagos have arraigned a medical doctor, Salami Tajudeen and a nurse, Chimeh Sunday before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly forging a death certificate in a bid to defraud AIICO Insurance Plc of N21.8 million.

The medical personnel were docked before Justice Peter Lifu alongside one Amaka Obionwu by the men of Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), on a five-count charge of conspiracy, attempted fraud of N21.8 million, forging of the death certificate, Scan report and confirmation of address.

The police prosecutor, Henry Obiaze informed the judge that they all committed the offences in March 2019.

Obiaze also told the court that the defendants, in a bid to defraud AIICO Insurance Plc of the sum of N21.8 million, forged the death certificate of one Mrs Onwuzuruigbo Uloaku.

He alleged that the medical doctor, Salami, on July 24, 2018, at Ikoyi, Lagos, forged a Scan Report of the Medical Condition of one Mrs Onwuzuruigbo Uloaku while the nurse, Chimeh, on February 25, 2019, at Lagos, forged the Proof of Death Certificate of the same woman.

The prosecutor further told the court that Obionwu, sometimes in July 2018 at Lagos forged a document known as “Confirmation of Address”, July 24, 2018, in respect of the residential address Mrs. Uloaku, whom they claimed to have died, with an intent that it may be used or acted upon as genuine to the prejudiced of Allco Insurance Plc.

Obiaze further claimed that the offences committed by all the defendants are Contrary to and punishable under Section 8(a), 8(b), of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006. And Section 467 of the Criminal Code Cap. C38 LFN, 2004.

The nurse pleaded guilty to forging the Scan report, however, pleaded not guilty to other charges but the medical doctor and Amaka pleaded not guilty to all the counts.