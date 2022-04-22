The Police in Lagos have arraigned a former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Adesegun, before a Lagos State Magistrate Court in the Ogba area of the state over alleged unlawful possession of a Certificate of Occupancy belonging to a retiree, Babatunde Oderinde

Olusegun Adesegun, who was in office during the tenure of former Governor Ibikunle Amosun was arraigned before Magistrate M.O. Tanimola on a four-count charge of conspiracy, concealing deeds, forcible entry and forcible possession.

The prosecutor, Victor Eruada, who is a Superintendent of Police, informed the court that the former Deputy Governor committed the offence between 2003 and 2017 at the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation office (NDIC), Lagos.

Eruada also claimed that the defendant conspired with others at large, to steal the certificate of Occupancy with N068/68/1994 title document and property kept with the NDIC belonging to Mr Babatunde Oderinde, a Retiree.

The prosecutor further alleged that the defendant in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace did enter the parcel of land located at 2, Osilaja Street, Opebi- Oregun link road, Lagos belonging to Oderinde.

He also told the court that the defendant in a manner likely to cause a reasonable apprehension of the breach of peace took possession of the parcel of land at the above-mentioned address against the complainant who was entitled by law.

The police prosecutor insisted that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 52, 53, 290 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Based on his plea, Magistrate Tanimola granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum who must provide evidence of tax payment and a verifiable address.

The Magistrate has fixed May 17 for the commencement of the trial.