The police have arraigned Precious Chikwendu, former wife of one-time aviation minister, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, on a five-count charge bordering on cybercrime.

Chikwendu was arraigned yesterday before Justice Obiora Egwuatu at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to her.

The prosecuting counsel, Victor Okoye, prayed the court for a date to commence trial and urged the judge to remand Chikwendu in the Correctional Centre in Kuje.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, her counsel, Mr Alex Ejesieme (SAN), opposed the application describing it as funny.

“I am surprised that counsel is making this funny application,” Ejesieme said.

The senior lawyer told the court that he had filed an application for bail and that the prosecution had been served.

He said the prosecution only served him their counter-affidavit on Wednesday and he had replied with a further affidavit and a reply on points of law.

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed that the late service of the counter affidavit by the prosecution was a ploy to have his client remanded in prison.

Okoye urged the court to refuse the bail application filed by Ejesieme on behalf of Chikwendu.

He argued that she had conducted herself in a way that undermined the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, citing paragraphs 5 to 9 of his counter affidavit.

The prosecutor said that even when the charge was already in court, Chikwendu had been making publications to suggest that the criminal administration act was biased.

Justice Egwuatu, however, said that he found no reason to deny Chikwendu bail.

He adjourned the matter until June 7, 2022, for commencement of trial.