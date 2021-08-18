Operatives of the Adamawa State police command have apprehended and arraigned one Sale Gambo, accused of masterminding the abduction of Ahijo Muhammed, the divisional police divisional officer (DPO) in Mubi area of the state.

Ahijo was abducted on 20th November 2019 on Mararraban-Mubi-Yola Road and the sum of N10 million was demanded as ransom by the abductors.

Those arraigned with Gambo included Abdullahi Ibrahim, Idris Musa and Abba Umar while Mamman Sani and Muhammed Bala were arraigned for alleged criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

Francis Audu who tendered police FIR in court, said the matter was reported on the 19th November, 2019.

The court headed by Chief Magistrate Aliyu Bawuro remanded all the suspects in Yola Correctional Centre and adjourned the case to 31st August, 2021.

Also, Mamman Sani and Muhammadu Bala were remanded in the same correctional centre for allegedly kidnapping Umaru Baba and Musa Hassan at Gangtun village in Ganye LGA, Adamawa state.

The accused were alleged to have stormed cattle ranch in Gembu village around 1am on 20th May, 2021, with a toy gun, cutlasses, sticks where they beat up their victims after which they abducted Musa Hassan.