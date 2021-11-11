The police have arrested 10 persons involved in the sales of UNICEF school bags and instructional materials in Adamawa State.

Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (ADSUBEB), Dr Salihi Ibrahim Ateequ, made the disclosure at a press conference in Yola, Wednesday.

Ateequ said the arrest of the suspects was facilitated through the constitution of investigation committee by the board to track and recover instructional materials donated by UNICEF and other donor agencies.

The committee, headed by Adiel Kurdah comprised of representatives of Nigeria Union of Teachers, journalists, officials from ministry of education and the board.