Operatives of the Operation Puff Adder from the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested 10 persons during a secret meeting of the members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a private school in Okutukutu area of Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to report, the alleged meeting was part of a plan to allegedly unleash mayhem on some parts of the Bayelsa State capital.

A text book with inscription “The Chain of One Nigeria Broken (The story of our journey to Freedom)” was also recovered.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the arrest was made on Tuesday afternoon following a tip off and detailed surveillance on the private school identified as Divine Brain Primary School located in the area. They were taken to the State Police Command where they were profiled.

A resident of the school road area of Okutukutu, identified as Clifford, said the suspects were arrested by a heavy team of operation puff adder officers.

The resident said, “We noticed some strange movement of plain clothed policemen and uniformed ones in the area.

“Many residents started moving into their homes to avoid being caught on the wrong side of the law. They proceeded to the school and we were shocked when they brought out people in handcuffs. We thought the school was deserted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A source told our correspondent that “the suspects locked themselves in one of the classrooms. When the police arrived, they nearly turned back. But when they break open one of the classroom, they saw the suspected IPOB members.”

The Bayelsa Police Command however in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Asinim Butswat, warned members of the public in Bayelsa State to steer clear of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (lPOB).

According to the police, “Intelligence available to the Command indicates that some misguided elements are planning to set-up IPOB cells in the state. Police operatives are on their trail and monitoring their activities.”