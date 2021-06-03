Operatives of the Operation Puff Adder of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested 10 persons during a secret meeting of the members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a private school in Okutukutu area of Yenagoa, the state capital.

The meeting was part of a plan to allegedly unleash mayhem on some parts of the Bayelsa State capital.

A book with the title, “The Chain of One Nigeria Broken (The story of our journey to Freedom)” was also recovered from the suspects.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the arrest was made on Tuesday afternoon following a tip off and detailed surveillance on the private school identified as Divine Brain Primary School located in the area.

The suspects were taken to the State Police Command where they were profiled.

A resident of the Okutukutu area, identified as Clifford, said the suspects were arrested by a team of Operation Puff Adder officers, adding, “we noticed some strange movement of plain clothed policemen and uniformed ones in the area.

“Many residents started moving into their homes to avoid being caught on the wrong side of the law. They proceeded to the school and we were shocked when they brought out people in handcuffs. We thought the school was empty.”

LEADERSHIP, however, gathered from senior security sources that a legal practitioner and headmaster of a school were among those arrested.

A source told our correspondent that “the suspects locked themselves in one of the classrooms. When the Police arrived, they nearly turned back. But when they break open one of the classrooms, they saw the suspected IPOB members.”

The Bayelsa Police Command, however, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Asinim Butswat, warned members of the public in the State to stay clear from any form of association with the proscribed lPOB.

According to the police, “Intelligence available to the Command indicates that some misguided elements are planning to set-up IPOB cells in the State. Police Operatives are on their trail and monitoring their activities” .

“The Command will deal decisively with any person or group of persons that attempt to disrupt the prevailing and peaceful security situation in the State.”

“The Bayelsa State Police Command hereby, appeals to the good people of Bayelsa State to go about their lawful and legitimate businesses, as the security agencies are on ground to ensure that peace and order is maintained in the State.”