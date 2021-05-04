ADVERTISEMENT

BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

Operatives of Lagos State police command have arrested ten traffic robbery suspects said to be terrorizing unsuspecting members of public and dispossess them of their belongings in the state.

The police listed the suspects to include Sadiq Masaki, 22; Oladimeji Olatunbosun, 24; Adam Hassan, 21, Tunde Afolayan, 24; Michael Ademola,22; Olamide Johnson, 20; Abiodun Opeyemi, 22; Oluseyi Agbaje, 21; Daniel Ayomide, 20 and Adebayo Tobi, 21.

It was gathered that the operatives who responded to a distress call from one of the victims (name withheld), raced to the area and arrested some of the suspects in action while others were arrested at their hideouts around Ikeja Along while they have confessed to the crime.

According to the police source, ‘’In the course of police investigation, the suspects revealed one of their receivers, one Idris Adamu, 42, was immediately arrested at Alade Market, Lagos State and a gold neck lace of one of the victims and many other suspected stolen items like phones, neck laces, watches etc were recovered from him.

Confirming their arrests, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu said he has ordered the Strike Team(‘ST) to profile the suspects and go after their gang members and conspirators as the command will not spare anyone who engages in any act of criminality, no matter its magnitude.