The Gombe State Police Command has apprehended 109 foreigners from Benin Republic over alleged illegal entry into Nigeria.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Ishola Babaita, disclosed this while addressing journalists.

He said the suspects were brought into the state in three buses from Benin Republic, with the support of their Nigerian allies.

Babaita said upon interrogation, the suspects claimed they are members of QNET, an online networking scheme.

“On the 18th January 2022 the command received information that three hummer buses brought some groups of young men numbering 109.

“Immediately, police operatives in synergy with DSS were dispatched to the scene and the people were invited to DSS facility where they were interrogated and later two Nigerians Abdullahi Yusuf Adamu, 26 years of Jekadafari, Gombe State and Jasper Jacob, 33 years old of Taraba but based in Jekadafari, Gombe State were transferred to police for information and possible prosecution,” he said.

The police commissioner also explained that the intruders from Benin Republic were handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for further action.

While urging unsuspecting public to be wary of illicit businesses, Babaita said all the suspects would be charged to court.

