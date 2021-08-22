Police in Kwara State have arrested two suspected kidnappers along Ganmo/ Omu- Aran road in Irepodun and Ifelodun local government areas of the state.

At another operation, the police also arrested nine suspected cultists in Malete, Moro local government area of the state.

The kidnappers, Rafiu Ganiyu and Mustapha Afolabi who were riding a bike were intercepted along Ganmo/ Omu- Aran road.

The spokesman of the command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the arrest of the two suspected kidnappers and nine suspected cultists in a statement in Ilorin.

“On assumption of office barely two weeks ago, the commissioner, Emienbo Assayomo, assured the citizens of Kwara State of his readiness to make the state uncomfortable for criminals.

“In making that assertion a reality, security strategies have been emplaced, which include the sectorization of the Ilorin metro, with deployment of enough men for patrol/stop and search and other strategies that are put very close to our chest.

“The effort yielded some positive results with the arrest of two suspected kidnappers –

Rafiu Ganiyu of Idi-Ogun compound, Ganmo aged 45 and Mustapha Afolabi of Beside Ganmo, aged 42.

“The suspects were arrested at about 05:30hrs of 20/08/2021 on a motor bike along Ganmo/Omu-Aran road by eagle-eyed police operatives on stop and search duty.

“When search was conducted on them, three locally made pistols and four locally made cut to size guns were found on them. On interrogation, the suspects could not give satisfactory account of themselves, fueling the suspicion that they were on a kidnapping mission.

“In a similar operation, on 18/08/2021 at about 0900hrs, while on patrol along Malete Area, acting on an actionable intelligence that a group of suspected cultists had assembled at a location in Malete, a team of operatives attached to the command swooped on the location and nine suspects were arrested.

“In their statement, they confessed to be internet fraudstars/scammers. Some exotic cars, phones with laptops were recovered from them,”Ajayi added.

The police spokesman said suspects in both cases would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.