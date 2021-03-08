BY ISMAILA OGUNTADE, Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu on Monday paraded one hundred and thirteen people for violating COVID-19 guidelines in the state.

The commissioner said the people were arrested on Sunday at Garbana Club, Ajao Estate and DNA Club, Victoria Island, Lagos by police operatives of the command including the Lagos State Taskforce led by the Commander, Sola Jejeloye, a Chief Superintendent of Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police, while parading the suspects, vowed to go after club owners and their landlords who contravene the town planning approvals of the state by converting their properties meant for other purposes to night clubs.

He emphasised on the need to make them scapegoats to serve as deterrent to others in the state.

The police who boss also warned against the nonchalant attitudes of security personnel towards observing COVID-19 protocols in the state pronounced the deployment of the DPO Ajao Estate and his senior officers for allowing night clubbing and violation of other COVID-19 protocols in the area.

He warned others to learn from the negligence of the DPO Ajao Estate, saying any DPO who promotes violation of COVID-19 protocols will be “fired” and sanctioned departmentally.