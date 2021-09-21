Adamawa police Command has arrested 1,146 suspects and recovered large consignment of weapons across the state.

The out-going state commissioner of police, Aliyu Adamu, Aliyu, while parading the suspects in Yola said, the arrest was made from 11th January, 2021 to date and were carried out by Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Anti- Shilla Squad, CID Personnel, SIB and other Divisional Police operatives of the Command.

Aliyu said 426 of the suspects had already been convicted while 720 are now awaiting trial, adding that another 21 suspects were also nabbed in connection with the recent killings of seven people in Dasin Bwate, Fufore LGA, saying the case is under investigation while the area is calm.

He said with the enactment of the State VAPP ACTs the command prosecuted over 21 for Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases across the state and rescued some rape victims.

The CP listed items recovered to include; 20 AK47 rifles; 3 G3 rifles; 2 Pump actions; 7 Single barrels Guns; 11 locally fabricated guns; 600 rounds of live ammunition,115 cartridges; 8 stolen motor vehicles; 18 tricycles; 11 motorcycles; set of televisions, laptops and drone, and handset accessories.

Others are large quantity of hard drugs, intoxicating substances and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp valued at N5 million.

A new CP is expected to be posted to the state police latest by this week.