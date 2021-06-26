Operatives of Lagos state Police Command have said over one hundred and twenty seven traffic robbers have been arrested in three months in Lagos metropolis.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosun who confirmed the arrest of the suspected robbers assured Lagosians that robbery in traffic will soon fizzle out and become a history in the state.

He stated that the command has deployed its human and material resources to tackle the menace headlong.

Odumosun while giving the assurance at the Police headquarters, Ikeja office, said the command has been fighting robbery in traffic relentlessly, even before the recent donation of crime fighting equipment and communication gadgets to the command by the Lagos State government .

He assured that the fight against the menace will be intensified and more effective with the new equipment from the Lagos State government.

The police boss asserted that robbery in traffic has drastically reduced based on the available empirical figure of the isolated cases of robbery in traffic which is not unconnected to the command’s renewed anti-crime strategies being deployed.

Meantime, Odumosu, has ordered that the combat training, musketry and range practice for police personnel in the command, saying it should be continuous as the command also commenced the training of the police operatives attached to the newly formed Anti Traffic Robbery Squad to tackle the menace of robbery in traffic in Lagos State.

He strongly attributed successes recorded in the fight against crimes and criminality in the state to training and retraining of police officers and men and constructive collaboration with the public and other security agencies in the state.