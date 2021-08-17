Police in Lagos have arrested five union leaders and 11 workers of Mouka Foam who allegedly invaded the company.

The suspects were identified as Johnson Adeyemi, chairman, Mouka Foam branch of the National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Employees, NUCFRLANMPE, Segun Balogun, (financial secretary), Matthew Olagoke (branch auditor), Timothy Datsaba, (ex-officio) and another ex-officio simply identified as Hilary, among others workers.

Our correspondent gathered that, the suspects were arrested by officers of the Lagos State police command attached to Area F, Ogba, Lagos State.

It was further learnt that the incident occurred when some union members of Mouka Foam company staged a protest against the company claiming that the company’s policy are working against the union and posting them out of the state in order to kill the association.

Narrating the incident, head of human resources, Mouka Foam, Ifeoma Okoruen, said “To put the record straight, Mouka Limited has a robust staff welfare with a proud tradition of providing welfare benefits that go above and beyond the expected duty of care to the Mouka staff and their families.

“The company is committed to investing in people to ensure capacity building and readiness for future career growth and as a good corporate citizen, Mouka has also significantly contributed to the local communities in which it operates”

She said the event which happened on Thursday, August 12, 2021, that saw a few memebrs of staff agitating unjustly for some personal demands, initially started as peaceful protest but later degenerated into harassment and attack of other staffers who had refused to be recruited into this anti-operation activity.

“Even then, the company being a law-abiding corporate organization, maintains an unprovoked stance even while the troublemakers continue throwing stones and objects at distributors, visitors and other staffers of the company.”