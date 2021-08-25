Cross River State police command have arrested two persons, Mr Umoh John Udofia and Mr Edet Joseph Effiom for stealing 600 bags of aluminum sulphate and 100 drums of chlorine belonging to the Cross River State Water Board Ltd.

The 600 bags of aluminum sulphate and 100 drums of chlorine were purported to be chemicals which were to be used for the purification of water by the state water board but were incidentally diverted by some top government functionaries who collaborated with criminals to steal the chemicals.

Briefing newsmen on the issue, the state commissioner of police, Mr Alhassan Aminu, stated that investigation is currently ongoing to get to the root of the matter.

He said that those found to have collaborated with criminals who stole the water purification chemicals would be fished out and severely dealt with no matter how highly placed they are in the society.

“On August 22, this year, at about 5:20pm, information leaked out to us that a truck was conveying some stolen items belonging to the Cross River State Water Board Ltd.

“Based on the information, the officer-in- charge of Operation Puff Adder and the team swiftly responded and intercepted a 3200 ATI DAF Truck with registration number KA 740 MJB loaded with the following items belonging to the Cross River State Water Board were recovered,” the CP maintained.

The police commissioner who refused to mention government officials involved in the diversion of the water purification chemicals stressed that investigation is in progress to unravel the persons behind the act for subsequent action.

The commissioner also arrested and paraded 29 others for their alleged involvement in criminal offences which include, armed robbery, rape, kidnapping, unlawful possession of fire arms, hard drugs peddling, sea piracy and others.