Operatives of the Ogun State police command have arrested two foreigners suspected to be ritualists for unlawful possession of fresh human head.

The foreigners, a 32 years old Beninoise, Monday Karezu, and his 44 years old Togolese accomplice, Anagonou Kamalan, were arrested while attempting to deliver the fresh human head at the shrine of a herbalist, who had earlier demanded for such to enable him assist them in a money making ritual.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the 32 years old Beninoise, Karezu, exhumed the corpse of a woman, who died some months ago in the Sabo area of Abeokuta metropolis during childbirth and severed her head for the ritual purpose.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to reporters on Sunday in Abeokuta, explained that the duo of Karezu and Anagonou were arrested by operatives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), who had prior, ambushed the suspects somewhere closer to the herbalist’s residence in Abeokuta.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On interrogation, Monday Karezu, a national of Benin republic informed the police that he got the head from a place known as Ijale Papa. This made the policemen follow him to the place only to discover that he was lying,” the PPRO added.

According to Oyeyemi, further investigation by the police revealed that Karezu was a habitual killer, who had previously engaged in same money making rituals, but did not succeed.