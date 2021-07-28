Operatives of the Cross River State Police Command have arrested two men: Mr. Ekpenyong Eni and Mr. Wofai Eyong, for allegedly kidnapping Endurance Egbara Anej and demanded for N100,000 ransom.

The commissioner of police, Mr. Sikiru Akande, who paraded the suspects before newsmen, said 24-year-old Ekpeyong Eni (suspect), an indigene of Idomi in Yakurr local government area in Cross River State, was arrested by the police for alleged kidnapping.

Akande said during the process of investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime and further mentioned one Mr. Wofai Eyong an indigene of Idomi, a staff in the victim mother’s factory as the person who gave them information to kidnap his madam.

“Investigation is on top gear while other accomplices are being tried to face the law,” the CP said.

The command also arrested 39 others for armed robbery and cultism

He said, “A total number of 41 suspects were also arrested for various offences with exhibit s within this internal.

“Five locally pistols, face mask and drugs suspected to be cocaine, two locally-made rifles, 11 live cartridges, two bags of armoured cables, 15 spanners of different sizes and four knots, 34 wraps of Arizona (Skorn) and 10 wraps of weeds (Indian hemp).