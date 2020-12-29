BY KHALID IDRIS DOYA |

Police operatives in Bauchi state have arrested a number of 223 persons involved in 149 rape cases in the state from January this year to date.

The PPRO of the command, DSP Ahmed Wakil said in Bauchi that the Command arrested a total number of 2,682 suspects in connection to various crimes during the year under review with rape having the highest number.

“One hundred and forty-nine (149) cases of rape, two hundred and twenty-three (223) suspects were arrested in connection to the cases,” PPRO said.

He explained that the rape cases were followed by culpable homicide involving 183 suspects in 93 cases; 138 suspects in 26 offences of firearms, and 90 suspects in 44 cases of kidnapping.

According to him, the command also arrested 87 suspects in connection to 113 cases of false pretense cheating, 66 persons related to 35 cases of theft, as well as 41 suspects involved in 31 cases of offences against properties during the period.

Others on arrest included 26 suspects arrested in connection to nine cases of breach of peace; 17 suspects in connection to 11 cases of attempt to commit homicide, and 11 suspects relating to 7 cases of arson/mischief.

He revealed that during the period, the command recovered arms which included 43 – AK rifles, 28 Dane guns, 3 SMG rifles, One Scorpion rifle, 3 Pump action, 4 double barrel guns, one locally made barrel gun, one locally made AK -47, Six locally made single barrel gun, and 4 revolver pistol, among others.