Police yesterday announced the arrest of 26 suspects for kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes in the FCT.

Addressing journalists at the FCT police command, CP Sunday Babaji said operatives from Dawaki Police Division acting on a tip-off arrested one Danjuma Mohammed, 38 years, in possession of two AK-47 rifles and 60 rounds of live ammunition.

He said consequent upon his arrest, a police investigation led to the arrest of Yahaya Musa, 47 years and Shagari Ahmadu, 42 years who are members of the same syndicate which specialize in kidnapping for ransom around the Bwari/ Kwali axis of the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

CP Babaji said that during a clearance operation launched at their camp in Bwari axis, operatives from Bwari Division recovered two AK-47 rifles and 90 rounds of live ammunition abandoned by the suspects who escaped the camp on sighting the operatives.

In another clearance operation carried out in a camp suspected to be that of kidnappers by the command’s anti-violence crime section along the Kwaita-Kwali axis of the FCT, 1,600 live ammunition and 15 empty magazines were recovered.

He said on August 27, the command’s anti-car theft section arrested one David Friday, 25 years, and his accomplice, Moses Benjamin, 34 years, for stealing a Toyota Corolla car at Goza market, Airport road.

In a related development, the police in Rivers State said they rescued eight passengers who were kidnapped in two separate attacks along the Bodo-Bonny waterways by pirates on September 6 and September 7, 2021.

The kidnap victims who include five males and three females were rescued on Thursday night along Bolo Creek in Ogu/Bolo local government area of the state.

Police spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday, also announced the arrest of a suspected pirate, Baridula Gboro, an indigene of Bodo Community in Gokana local government area of the state.

“The victims, Ossai Christian, Grace Jumbo, Rita Allison, Johnson Osel, Gladys Long, Maimuna Abiba, Obianuga Angus and Adekola Opayemi were rescued Thursday night at Bolo creek in Ogu/Bolo LGA of the state.