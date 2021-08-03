lmo State police command has arrested 26 IPOB/ESN members in connection with the attack of Omuma and Njaba police stations.

In a press release signed by the police public relations officer, Michael Abattam, he said the arrest was made possible by the command’s tactical team.

Abattam said they were arrested over recent attacks on Omuma Police Station and Njaba Police Station, where the bandits were swiftly repelled by the ever-alert tactical teams of Imo State Police Command. In the attacks, a divisional police officer (DPO) was killed while of one of the bandits, Emmanuel Nnaji ‘M’ age 15 years, a native of Awala in Ideato South local government area of Imo State was arrested.

He said the suspect who sustained bullet wounds was brought to the station.

Abattam said on interrogation by the command’s tactical teams, the suspect gave a vivid description of a hotel located in Orlu as the place where the bandits stayed, planned, before they executed their dastardly act on the police stations.

He said the owner of the hotel had been accommodating and assisting them financially.

“On arrival, the hotel and house were cordoned and searched.

the following exhibits were recovered from the arrested 26 suspects including seven females: One ak47 rifle with two magazine loaded with 55 rounds of live ammunition, five pump action guns, two double barrel cut-to-size guns, four double barrel locally made pistols; three single barrel locally made pistols, 86 live cartridges, charms, two bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, a Biafran flag and beret, ESN cap, four pairs of army camouflage uniforms and a camouflage signboard with Biafra insignia .”

The command highlighted that it is on good record that, it was in the same hotel that the head of a young man was severed and placed on the road close to the hotel premises.

The police stated that presently, investigation is ongoing and the suspects are undergoing interrogation.