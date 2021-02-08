BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

Operatives of Lagos state Police Command said it has arrested over twenty criminal suspects from various criminal hideouts in the state.

The state’s Police Command spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, a Superintendent of Police in a statement made available to journalist said that sequel to the commitment of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, to continually take anti crime fight to the dens of criminals and miscreants in the state, the Command has arrested twenty seven suspects in a planned raid of different black spots in the Lagos metropolis.

He said that the arrest was carried out by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), being a follow up to the directive of the Commissioner of Police to the Commander of RRS Olayinka Egbeyemi, A Chief Superintendent of Police to place certain spots under surveillance and dislodge the criminals hibernating in the spots especially at Ikeja, Agege and Alimosho areas of the state.

He stated that the raid was also extended to Ile Zik, Dopemu Under Bridge, Shasha, Orisumbare, Iyana – Ipaja Underbridge, Ile – Epo, Abule Egba, Isokoko, Alfa Nla, Capitol Road, Akilo, Marketing, Alausa Central Business District among others.

The suspects were identified as Olajide Kolawole, 26 ; Kehinde Ayoola 25 ; Dola Abdullahi, 20; Michael Ogungbade,19; and 23 others.