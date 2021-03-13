ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph, Lafia

No fewer than 27 students of the Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic (IMAP), Lafia, Nasarawa State have been arrested by the police in connection with the protest that took place at the institution on Thursday.

This was disclosed yesterday by the state commissioner of police, Emmanuel Bola Longe while answering questions from journalists after going round the institution with the governor to ascertain the level of damage done by the students.

He said that only those found to have actively engaged in the violent protest would be sanctioned and prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Gov Abdullahi Sule, has directed the rector of the polytechnic, Dr Justina Anjide Kotso, to wield the big stick on any one found to be involved in the recent students’ unrest, which led to the destruction of property at the institution.

Sule handed down the directive shortly after inspecting the level of destruction at the polytechnic, yesterday.

It would be recalled that students of the state-owned polytechnic went on a violent protest on Thursday, leading to the vandalisation of the ICT centre, all the bore holes in the school, academic offices, as well as the central administrative block, among others.