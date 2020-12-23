BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

Operatives of Lagos State Police Command have arrested three suspected armed robbers said to be terrorizing people in Lagos and its environs.

The suspects were identified as Kingsley Ojukwu, 49; Anocha Uko, 63 and Chinyere Ogueri, 39 years.

According to the Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu the suspected robbers were arrested on August 7, 2019 at about 20:19hrs, when a female victim was returning from work and boarded a Toyota Camry Saloon car with registration number LSR 684 CQ along Airport.

The commissioner added that she met four other persons seated as passengers including the driver.

“Unknown to her they are gang of robbers and the journey began. They announced to her that they were robbers and ordered her to surrender all her valuables, otherwise she will be killed.’’

According to him, they successfully robbed her of the sum of N70,000 and pushed her down from the moving vehicle.

“Upon the receipt of the report, Police operatives were detailed to be on their look- out on December 14, 2020 at about 0700hrs at Ogba area of Lagos,” Odumosu said.

He said the same victim boarded the same vehicle and she quickly identified the occupants as the robbers that robbed her.

“She raised the alarm while operatives from the Commissioner of Police Special Squad (CPSS) who where on duty around the area apprehended three of them while others escaped.’’

He added that their operational vehicle was a Toyota Camry Saloon car with registration number LSR 684 CQ was recovered.

‘’During the interrogation, they gave the name of their gang leader and promised to lead the operatives to arrest him.’’