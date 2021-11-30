The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has arrested a total of 32 male high-profile suspects over offences bordering on kidnapping, banditry, homicide, unlawful possession of weapons, trafficking in drugs and other heinous crimes.

Parading the suspects at the inspector-general of police Special Tactical Squad (STS) office in Abuja, the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said they were arrested following relevant intelligence and operations of the operatives in partnership with the police commands in some North-West states including Zamfara, Niger, Kaduna, Kebbi and Sokoto.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include 19 AK-47, three Revolver Pistol, two Rifles, one Sub-Machine gun, one General-Purpose Machine Gun and different types of knives.

Mba revealed that a total of 453 rounds of live ammunition were recovered as well as 17 vehicles of different types especially Toyota product.

Some of the suspects include Salihu Ibrahim, Aliyu Suleiman, and Abdullahi Suleiman, who attacked their neighborhood and kidnapped four women.

According to one of the suspects, Salihu Ibrahim, he connived with the two others to kidnap four women, including one pregnant and one nursing mother and raped them.

He also said luck ran out of them when operatives of the Nigeria police special tactical squad tracked and arrested them.

Narrating their experience with the kidnappers, one of the victims, Abdul Bature, said the suspects were actually people who worked for him and they ganged up to rustle over 30 of his cows, while kidnapping and injuring other neighbours.

He appealed to the police to deal decisively with the suspects to serve as deterrencs to other would-be criminals in the areas.