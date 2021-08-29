Police in Bauchi State say they arrested over 350 suspects and recorded over 220 cases in connection with various crimes committed in the state within the past six months.

A statement from the command said it during the period under review recorded 42 armed robbery cases with 115 suspects involved in the cases, just as it recorded 18 kidnap cases with 20 suspects involved.

The statement signed by the command’s public relations officer, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, disclosed that 15 kidnap victims were also rescued within the period.

He added, “The command similarly recorded 59 cases of rape, 69 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases. Thirty-five cases of culpable homicide, 66 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases.

According to him, in seven cases of attempt to commit homicide, five suspects were arrested, among others.

He said weapons were mopped-up from unlicensed individuals as a crime preventive measure. Eighty-eight firearms and 6,460 ammunition were recovered.

The PPRO attributed the feat to information available to the police from members of the public. He said the command had put in place crime preventive measures which include visibility policing, community partnership, constant raids of black spots, regular foot and vehicular patrols, surveillance on buildings and vulnerable areas, and stop and search.

It also includes intelligence-led policing through partnership with sister agencies and other non-governmental organizations in order to nip in the bud all forms of crime and criminality and also to flush out their hideouts in the state.

The command thanked the Bauchi State government, the media, other sister security agencies, judiciary, members of PCRC, special constabulary, hunters association, vigilante groups, other relevant stakeholders like Danga security and the entire people of the state for their cooperation, support, encouragement as well as prayers.