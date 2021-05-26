The police in Kano State have arrested 297 suspects, before, during and after the festive of Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Making the disclosure yesterday the state police public relations (PPRO) Abdullahi Haruna said the raid of criminal hideouts and black spots was carried out between April 10 and May 23 based on intelligence gathering.

He said the raid also led to the arrest of 187 suspected hoodlums (“Yan Daba”) from whom weapons and illicit drugs were recovered.

This is as the Adamawa State police command effected the arrest of 52 suspects for kidnapping and armed robbery.

Adamu Aliyu, the commissioner of police, who paraded the suspects said they were arrested in the last three months in the state.

No fewer than seven AK47 rifles, four locally made guns, two G3 rifles, seven single-barrel guns, one pump action gun, live ammunition, five cartridges, were also recovered from the arrested suspects.

According to the Kano command spokesman, the arrests led to peaceful end of Ramadan festival in the state.

The PPRO added that the commissioner of police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, upon receiving the information raised and instructed Team of Operation Puff-Adder led by Idris Muhd to arrest the culprits from their hideouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Adamawa the police a suspected drug dealer was arrested by a team of Operation Puff-Adder while on an intelligence-led patrol in Sabon Gari area.